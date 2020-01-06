When Jennifer Lopez attends an award show — or any public event for that matter — we brace ourselves for a newsworthy look. As expected, the actress, who is nominated for a Golden Globe at this year's ceremony for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Hustlers, arrived on the red carpet with a beauty look worthy of its own accolade.
Lopez hit the carpet in a regal gold and green Valentino gown that'll easily go down as one of her best, but it was her hair and makeup that made us stop short. The actress tempered her voluminous frock with a flashy, structured bun wrapped in French braids. Created by Lopez's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, it was a big as it was beautiful.
Meanwhile, J.Lo's longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes used palettes from his new makeup collection to give his Lopez a purple smoky eye paired with chiseled cheekbones and lots of highlighter. The final look could easily give a Golden Globes trophy a run for its money, so zoom in on it, below.
