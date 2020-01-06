Scarlett Johansson’s Golden Globes Look Puts Her Back Tattoo On Full Display

As a nominee for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Netflix's Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson took to the red carpet with poise and grace. The veteran star was all smiles in a custom Vera Wang strapless ball gown, accented with Bulgari diamonds and minimalist beauty look — a tight chignon and barely-there makeup — which put her large floral back tattoo on full display.
For her glam, Johansson tapped makeup artist Frankie Boyd and celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho. Boyd exclusively used Inkey List skin-care products to prep Johansson's glowing skin, adding makeup by Jill Stuart Beauty, while Cho partnered with Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris and Ghd hot tools to create the updo. The two pros executed a simplistic, pared-down look that let the actor's natural features shine and framed the rose-stem ink running up her back between her shoulders and red bodice.
A closer paparazzi shot gives a better view of Johansson's back tattoo. It seems to be two different designs: a vine of rosebuds and possibly a resting lamb just to its right. Of course, this is not the first time the star has given a peek of her intricate ink on the red carpet, but this special 2020 Golden Globes ensemble — a red strapless princess gown and polished bun — makes the massive back tat display look especially badass.
