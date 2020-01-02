Stacy London Announces Her New Relationship On Instagram: “Now I Date Her. That’s It”

Fashion icon Stacy London is known for sharing powerful stories. In 2018, London penned an essay for Refinery29 about her financial struggles, the subsequent breakup of a previous relationship, and her spine surgery.
Now, in an Instagram post, London reveals that she is in her first relationship with a woman, musician Cat Yezbak, and that they have been together for over a year. She also explains why she’s telling fans about it now.
“NOT THAT IT’S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT…” begins London on her Instagram, nodding to social media gossip about her relationship. She opens up about her year: London's father recently died and she dealt with unforeseen health issues. “Through those difficulties,” she wrote, “there has been such incredible joy as well. The person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year.”
London explains why she kept the relationship private. First, she writes, “I’ve had public relationships before and I don’t love that.” She adds that “since this is my first serious relationship with a woman...I’m sure there will be some hoo ha about that.”
London addresses her privilege in this situation, and how it affected her decision to come out. “It’s really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say ‘I’m dating a woman’ with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that,” she writes, noting that there are “countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere.” In the post, London shares that her loved ones know about the relationship.
London closes her Instagram with a clear message: “So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it.”
