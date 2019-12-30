Finding meaning in certain garments might sound shallow if infinite options have always been available to you. In college, a straight-size friend told me that I could never be as selfless as she, because I was “too attached” to my clothing. She had just returned from a service trip to Central America and had given away most of her clothes to people in need along the way, picking up replacements at a mall once she was in a nearby city. Of course, she’d always been able to shop at stores that stocked infinite options that fit her, and never needed to worry that she might be somewhere without access to clothes that fit her body. My body is abundant, but the experience of finding clothing that matches my size, budget, and taste is one of scarcity. When I find something that really works, I hold onto it for dear life.

