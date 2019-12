Taylor Swift Is The Highest-Paid Woman In Music Of The 2010s

Swift started the decade with two albums and two Grammys under her belt. Though 2008’s Fearless got fans listening, it was her 2010 release, Speak Now, that became the 16th album ever to sell over 1 million copies in its first week — and with her three subsequent records, Red, 1989, and reputation, Swift accomplished the same feat , Billboard reports. More recently, her 2019 album, Lover, went platinum just four weeks after its release