Kacey Musgraves & Her Husband Deleted Instas Of Each Other, But Does It Mean Anything?

Musgraves also told ET on November 19 that the couple both kind of do their own thing , saying, "We're both independent, we both love what we do, but at the end of the day you just gotta both make the effort to come back together and it always benefits from that." She was looking forward to getting inspiration for new songs from travel and her husband in the new year, saying, "I love being at home hanging out with my horse, hanging out with my husband, and that always gives me song ideas.”