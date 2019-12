Little Women & Hustlers Are Breaking Money Taboos

You don’t have to look very far into Alcott’s book to find a reference to wealth. The very first line, “Christmas won’t be Christmas without any presents,” puts the reader in the thick of the March family’s financial woes. Once rich members of high society, they’ve since lost their money, forcing the young women to make their own way in the world. For someone like Jo, it’s a blessing in disguise, giving her permission to forge a career as a writer to support herself and her family. Conversely, her sister Meg ( played by Emma Watson in the movie ) feels trapped by poverty, constantly reminded of the life she could have had. She chose to marry Laurie’s tutor John (James Norton), a man of lesser means, following the fairy tale arc of following her heart. Turns out, she needs more than love to sustain her, and their two children need food and warm coats.