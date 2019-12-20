Little Women & Hustlers Are Breaking Money Taboos

Amy’s outburst to Laurie, which comes later in the movie, is all the more potent because we’ve seen Meg’s situation, including an earlier encounter with Laurie where he insults her for wanting the finer things in life. The two meet when Meg attends a Debutante Ball — where women are presented to wealthy men as marriageable — having succumbed to her friends’ insistence that they dress her up in silks and flowers. And yet, Laurie mocks her, making her feel guilty for this one bit of frivolity. As a man of means who can afford to gallivant around Europe coated with ennui and perfectly tailored jackets, he has the luxury of thinking about things like love. Laurie and his grandfather’s (Chris Cooper) affection for the March family is genuine, but it’s born of privilege. His inability to understand Amy and Meg’s financial practicality stems from his obliviousness to women’s subservient place in contemporary society.

