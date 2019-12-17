Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Celebrated The Holidays Together

Not everyone wants to spend the holidays with their former spouse, but Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are seemingly no longer mere exes: They’re friends who are buddy-buddy enough to hang out together at a Christmas party, according to E! News.
Aniston and Pitt married in 2000, and divorced — after many rumours involving Pitt’s relationship with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie — in 2005. You likely remember this drama, but sometimes, it’s worth considering if Aniston and Pitt even do. Since their public split, the two have seemingly remained quite friendly. This summer, Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party, an event that also included many of Aniston’s other famous friends like Reese Witherspoon, Demi Moore, Courteney Cox and Chelsea Handler.
If you’re invited to someone’s summer birthday, odds are that you’ll also make the cut for their holiday party six months later — and it seems Aniston and Pitt have stayed close enough in the past year for that to happen. This week, Aniston threw a holiday bash at her house, and according to a source for E! News, Pitt had so much fun he hung around long after most guests had gone home.
"He was among the first [to] arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11 pm,” claimed the source.
The party was reportedly “a pretty low key casual affair, a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays,” so it sounds like Pitt may be considered a member of Aniston’s inner circle. Or, you know, maybe Aniston just throws epic parties.
It’s sweet that these two exes have buried any drama and are now capable of spending time together. It’s also worth noting that Aniston seems particularly great at staying friends with her former romantic partners. Her ex-husband Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2016 and split from two years later, couldn’t help but gush over her birthday this year on Instagram.
“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind.....and fiercely funny,” he wrote.
‘Tis the season to be nice to your ex, when your ex is Jennifer Aniston.
Refinery29 reached out to Pitt and Aniston for comment.
