Jay Z & Beyoncé Reunited With Kanye West & Kim K. At Diddy’s Birthday

Are Jay Z and Kanye West back on good terms? That’s the question on everyone’s mind after the two were spotted in a photo together at Diddy’s 50th birthday party.
The extravagant event featured a plethora of famous guests including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Offset, Pharrell, Lil Kim, Post Malone, Khloé Kardashian, and The Weeknd. It was Jay Z and West who commandeered everyone’s attention, though, as the two haven’t been spotted hanging out together since 2016.
The photo op in question featured Jay Z and West standing on opposite sides of Diddy. Pharrell also posed in the photo. Later, another video from the party surfaced that shows the two musicians talking to each other and laughing. Seems pretty harmless, but it’s a pretty big deal given everything that’s happened between the two of them.
Back in 2016, West called out Jay Z on stage at a concert, revealing that their kids "ain’t never even played together.” Kanye was also reportedly hurt that Jay Z and Beyoncé skipped his 2015 wedding. Jay Z addressed the alleged beef in a 2017 interview for Tidal.
“Like, Kanye is my little brother. He’s talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem,” Jay Z said.
All of these incidents, plus West’s wildly controversial antics over the years, have seemingly caused Jay and Bey to distance themselves from the Kardashian-West family, so to see these two together at the end of a tumultuous decade in their friendship speaks volumes.
Maybe Jay Z and West are just being cordial as to not ruin Diddy’s birthday. Or maybe they quashed their beef a long time ago in private and want to start the next decade as friends again. Who knows? With these power couples you just never know what to expect.
