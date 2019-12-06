CXLOE Dances With The “Devil You Don’t” In Her Dreamy New Video

One look at CXLOE's music videos, and it's easy to see that she isn't afraid to explore her darker side. The Australian singer has been releasing music since 2017, and much of it falls into the blood-pumping but undeniably moody genre of "dark pop" alongside artists such as FKA Twigs and Charli XCX. Songs like "Sick" ("Give me something late at night/Love that's shiny that's a lie what I really like) and "I Can't Have Nice Things" ("Wish I could stay with you and/Love you in so many ways") are the epitome of sad girl music, but they're backed with a bass so strong that you can't help but set your feelings to the side and just dance.