Just as Reggie and Veronica called quits on their relationship last season on Riverdale, so, reportedly, have fan favourite couple Charles Melton and Camila Mendes. The couple, who were together for a year in August, are reportedly taking a break on their relationship, according to E! News.
Mendes and Melton have reportedly been “separated for a few months,” according to a source for E! News. They are allegedly putting their focus on work, such as Melton’s new project Swing, which films in Louisiana. Both are reportedly putting on their best face forward while shooting new episodes of Riverdale, according to the source, as the entire cast is “very good friends.”
It’s worth noting that Mendes has not posted anything on Instagram of Melton since August, when she shared a sweet anniversary post of the two of them kissing on a boat along with the caption “365 days. I love you.”
Melton shared an image from the Riverdale set with Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, and Madelaine Petsch at the end of October, and before that seemingly shared an image from the same boat ride as Mendes did on the same date in August. Melton also captioned the post “I love you.”
As evidenced by the August anniversary date Mendes posted, Riverdale couple started officially dating last summer, following Mendes’ breakup with then-boyfriend Victor Houston. In May, Mendes gushed over her beau in an Instagram post featuring the pair celebrating the premiere of Melton’s YA romantic drama The Sun Is Also a Star. It now seems that post has been removed.
“Aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him. watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
We should all take reports of Mendes and Melton’s split with a grain of salt. It wasn’t too long ago that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had reportedly “broken up,” only for the Riverdale couple to troll everyone who apparently believed the allegedly false gossip. The once private pair is now more public than ever, with lots of sweet Instagram pics proving their love to any naysayers.
Refinery29 reached out to Mendes and Melton for comment.
