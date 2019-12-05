Emma Stone Is Engaged To Dave McCary

Congratulations are in order for Emma Stone and Dave McCary, the low-key couple who just got engaged.
On Wednesday, McCary revealed on his Instagram that he and Stone are engaged, with a photo of the actress showing off what appears to be her new engagement ring. A representative for Stone confirmed the engagement to Refinery29.
The couple is all smiles in the new photo, which is captioned with a simple dual heart emoji. Stars like Zoey Deutch — who appeared with Stone in Zombieland: Double Tap — took to the comments to wish the happy couple congrats.
McCary is a segment director and writer on Saturday Night Live. In 2016, he directed then guest host Stone in digital short "Wells For Boys," which is likely when the couple first met. Since, they've kept their relationship pretty low-key and out of the public eye.
Advertisement
In 2017, the two were spotted at the premiere of the McCary-helmed film Brigsby Bear. They were spotted out sparingly since, but have seemingly become more comfortable going public with their relationship recently. At the Golden Globes this year, the couple reportedly hung out with Stone's The Favourite co-star Joe Alwyn and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Stone and McCary only made their official red carpet debut at this year's SAG Awards, however.
The engagement pic is the first time McCary posted of his girlfriend-turned-fiancee on social media. Whether or not the engagement means we'll get more pics of the private couple remains to be seen.
Advertisement