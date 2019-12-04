Wait, Does Laura Dern Not Know Who Baby Yoda Is?

The single best thing to come out of the launch of streaming service Disney+ is Baby Yoda, the one true star of the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Since appearing on the franchise’s first live-action TV series, Baby Yoda — who looks exactly like a small, big-eyed, absolutely adorable version of Yoda proper — has inspired countless, often wholesome, memes. One person who may not have seen a single one of these memes is Big Little Lies star Laura Dern, who had a questionable response when asked about Baby Yoda fever.
On the red carpet for the Gotham Awards, Variety asked Dern if she saw Baby Yoda yet. After a moment of contemplation, the actress confirmed that she did, indeed, see Baby Yoda, adding that she saw the character “just today.” That’s when things get weird.
“I think he was at a basketball game,” Dern stated confidently, much to the confusion of the Variety host.
When Dern did not specify what that meant (Baby Yoda is much too young to attend a basketball game alone!!!) she added:
“That’s all I’m going to say. I think I saw him at a basketball game.”
She added that the game was an “NBA” game, as though that should clear things up.
My question: Who does Dern think Baby Yoda is? A mascot for the Lakers? A Gen-Z rapper? Kendall Jenner’s new boyfriend? Fans were confused, to say the least.
Going to tell my kids this is Baby Yoda. pic.twitter.com/xeWxdwjGK8— Chris Ironside (@ChrisIronside) December 3, 2019
I think she was watching Space Jam pic.twitter.com/tqN7ApNj1Y— Ash Campbell (@Ash87Campbell) December 3, 2019
Ask her if #BabyYoda is a member of the #ToonSquad or #Monstars 😂 pic.twitter.com/wM2ZqYgB8W— BRodFlightCrew (@brodflightcrew) December 3, 2019
What’s even weirder about this particular situation is that Dern should have at least some knowledge of the Star Wars universe, considering she’s one of its stars. The actress played the purple-haired Amilyn Holdo in The Last Jedi. Did Disney not hook her up with a Disney+ subscription, a la Brie Larson?
One person who could show Dern the light is Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who had the most appropriate reaction when asked by Variety about Baby Yoda’s existence.
“Oh my God, I love Baby Yoda. Is he here? I thought maybe there was a little Baby Yoda here. He’s so freaking cute, I love it.”
Lili Reinhart's message to #BabyYoda: "Is he here?.... Hey man, I love you, can I cuddle you?" | #GothamAwards pic.twitter.com/77tgf88kWB— Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019
Someone show Dern Twitter, stat!
Refinery29 reached out to Dern for comment.
