We are a mere week away from the release of Harry Styles’s second studio album Fine Line, and just in case you thought you knew what to expect from the singer, the teaser for his new song “Adore You” pretty much guarantees that you have no idea.
In the three minute clip, the soothing voice of Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía introduces us to the faraway island of Eroda. It's dreary and dark, inhabited by townspeople who are notorious for never smiling. One day, a baby boy with a megawatt smile is born, and instead of being embraced for his beauty, he's shunned for it.
That boy grows up to be one Harry Styles. Clad in a variety of different unique outfits (including what looks to be a diving helmet), Styles traverses the muddy roads of Eroda all by his lonesome until he meets a peculiar fish with a similar problem.
What does it all mean? No one really knows, but what we do know is that it's all part of a very large scale marketing effort that is absolutely working. In late November, mysterious ads for the isle began to show up around the internet. As word about Eroda began to spread via Twitter and Reddit, people were stunned to discover that the isle doesn't actually exist. Slowly but surely, the pieces began to come together — Eroda is just the word "adore" backwards.
The full-length video for "Adore You," set to release on Friday December 6, was directed by Dave Meyers. Meyers, who has been directing music videos since the early 90s, is the force behind some of the most iconic videos in music history across genres; his mile-long resume includes the video for Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty," Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On," and more recently, Normani's "Motivation."
Combined with Meyer's demonstrated skill as a director, the quirky side of Styles's is sure to shine in "Adore You." I don't know what any of it means, but I'm sold. One ticket to Eroda, please.
Check out the trailer for "Adore You" below:
