Olivia Jade Returns To YouTube Ahead Of The College Scam Trial — & She Is “Terrified”

Earlier this year, Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, found herself at the centre of a college admissions scandal. Now, a “terrified” Giannulli has returned to YouTube.
“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back. I also know that I want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction,” Giannulli explained in a video simply titled “hi again,” posted on Sunday to her YouTube channel.
Giannulli searched for the right words to explain her absence from her channel and the internet, as well as her return nearly nine months later, stating that she does “genuinely miss filming.” She also noted that she legally cannot speak on anything regarding her parents, which has kept her content creation on the platform in limbo.
“I debated for like, seven or eight months, like, ‘Well if I can’t talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything?’” she said.
Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, bribery, and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 USD to falsify recruitment to the University of Southern California’s crew team to secure admission to the school for Olivia Jade Giannulli and her older sister, Isabella Rose. Loughlin and her husband’s most recent court date took place on November 20.
Not only did the scandal cause a rift between Giannulli and her parents, it also resulted in the social media influencer being dropped from brands such as Sephora and TRESemmé.
Despite losing these deals and not posting anything on her social channels for months, Giannulli’s 1.3 million fans on Instagram and 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube seem to have stuck by her side.
In her video, Giannulli commented on the outpouring of support from viewers and fans, thanking them for their patience. She ended by stating that she wants to “move on with my life,” but not “a selfish way,” and wrapped it up with a bit of good news for fans.
“Moral of the story, I miss you guys and I’m excited to start filming again,” Giannulli said. Representatives for Giannulli did not respond to Refinery29’s request for comment on her return.
Watch the full video below.
