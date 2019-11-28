Vanessa Hudgens Would Love To Work With Woody Allen Despite Allegations

Vanessa Hudgens is following in Scarlett Johansson's footsteps, revealing in an interview that she'd like to work with Woody Allen despite the allegation of sexual abuse made against him by daughter Dylan Farrow. The Netflix Christmas queen, who is starring in both The Knight Before Christmas and The Princess Switch: Switched Again this holiday season, expressed her desire to the Los Angeles Times to appear in more thoughtful indie films, citing Allen as one of her dream directors.
“I love Woody Allen films. Vicky Cristina Barcelona is one of my favourite movies,” she said, and, after being asked about the allegation, added, “I don’t know him. I’ve never met him. I only know what I’ve heard. And the fact is, I love his films and I love the romantic worlds that are created within [them].”
The allegation against Allen came back into the spotlight after the 2017 #MeToo movement, prompting Amazon to no longer release the director's latest film, A Rainy Day In New York. Star Timothée Chalamet donated his salary from the movie to Time's Up, among other places.
Despite the movement, Allen still has a following of dedicated actors, including Johansson, who starred in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
"I do understand how that is triggering for some people," Johansson told Vanity Fair for their Oscars cover story. "But just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women. I think you have to take it on a case-by-case basis. You can’t have this blanket statement—I don’t believe that. But that’s my personal belief. That’s how I feel.”
A rep for Hudgens did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for further comment.
