Vogue’s New Cover Is A Victory For Gender-Nonconforming People

Vogue’s efforts to be more diverse and inclusive are most noticeable in its 19 international editions. In April this year, again for the first time ever, three black Hijabi models — Halima Aden, Ikram Abdi Omar, and Amina Adan — were on the cover of Vogue Arabia. Also in April, Thando Hope became the first woman with albinism to appear on the cover of Vogue Portugal. Vogue Mexico taking the initiative to feature Oaxaca’s indigenous cultures in its pages is critical, especially if the country is ever going to successfully confront and work through its many internal prejudices.