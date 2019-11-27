Vogue’s New Cover Is A Victory For Gender-Nonconforming People

Vasquez is part of a community of people known as muxes (pronounced MOO-she). Vasquez said she hadn’t even heard of Vogue when the magazine approached her and other muxes in her community in Juchitán, Oaxaca about participating in a photo shoot last August. The feature is intended to highlight the significance of muxes and the vital role they play in Mexican society, typically as caregivers, artisans, and skilled workers.