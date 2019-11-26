Kim K. On The Harsh Reality Of Public Scrutiny & Her Empathy For Meghan Markle

But the British royal family might just be up there with the Kardashians when it comes to public scrutiny, which Kardashian West says she can empathize with. Speaking on the Australian interview show The Sunday Project, Kardashian West said that very few people can understand what she and her family have been through — a sentiment that extends to the royals, especially Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry.
“I think everyone has their own journey,” Kardashian West said. “I think their journey is extremely personal, with — you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi.”
The press has certainly given Meghan and Harry their own under-the-microscope treatment over the last few years. Meghan has faced her share of sexist and racist headlines, spanning from racist attacks against her family to criticisms of her pregnancy and motherhood to pitting her against sister-in-law Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. She has opened up about the toll that the outsized scrutiny takes on her mental health, and the royal couple’s treatment in the press has now led them to file several lawsuits against prominent tabloids, including The Sun and The Daily Mail.
Kardashian West, who has previously talked about the detrimental mental health effects of social media, said she can only draw from her own experiences. But if her experience is any indication, she recognizes how valuable safety and privacy must be for figures as widely-known and thoroughly scrutinized as Meghan and Harry, especially as new parents.
“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” Kardashian West told The Sunday Project. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”
