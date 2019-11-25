K-Pop Star Goo Hara Is Dead At 28

The 28-year-old singer and actress, known as Hara to her fans, was a member of the K-Pop group Kara from 2008 to 2015. She also had a successful career as a solo artist, rising to the top of the Korean music charts. She appeared on television many times over the course of her career as well.
Police say the cause of death is still under investigation. Goo had been hospitalized in March, following an alleged suicide attempt due to a reportedly abusive boyfriend, according to Variety. Goo took him to court last year after he threatened to release a sex tape of them, which was filmed without her knowledge or consent, The Guardian reports.
Goo had been keeping a low profile since, but that changed last week when she held a series of comeback performances tied to her new solo Japanese single, “Midnight Queen,” which was released on November 13.
Goo’s most recent Instagram post, shared with her 1.5 million followers on Saturday, is a photograph of herself in bed with the caption: “Good night.”
Goo’s death comes in the wake of the death of her close friend, the K-pop singer-actress Sulli, who is believed to have taken her own life in October after finding herself the target of cyberbullying. At the time, Goo had said she was okay and would keep working even harder, according to Variety.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
