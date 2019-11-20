Meghan Markle Denies Spending Taxpayer Money On A Copper Tub & Yoga Studio In New Lawsuit

Speaking of that baby shower, Markle has a few bones to pick about that reporting as well. The lawsuit states the New York City event “actually cost a tiny fraction” of the $300,000 USD that the outlet reported, and that the guests — such as Amal Clooney, Gayle King, and Misha Nonoo — were not invited for purposes of showing off, but were instead "close friends," some of whom had known the Duchess "for over 20 years."