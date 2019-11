Is This The Dating App Queer Women Have Been Waiting For?

After a year of fundraising via a Kickstarter campaign and donations from hundreds of @_personals_ ad posters, Lex (which stands for Lexicon) went live on 7th November, becoming the first dating app in the world where "the text comes first, and the selfies second". If they choose to, users can link an Instagram account to their profile so that ad responders can see what they look like, but none of their Insta posts show up in the app itself. Instead, just like the original Instagram account, ads on Lex are text-based, with a limit of 34 characters for the heading and 300 characters for the body of the advert. With a completely blank canvas to work with, ad posters have to be charismatic, concise and honest about what they’re looking for.