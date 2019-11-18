Bella Hadid Reveals Her Runway Lingerie Insecurities & How Fenty Changed The Game For Her

In the same conversation, Hadid said that she has struggled for years with her mental health, something that has impacted her modelling career. She admitted that she has felt “guilty” for feeling so depressed, given the opportunities she has had — but now, she said, she is ready to talk about her experiences. “I feel like I would be doing a disservice to myself if I didn’t speak about something such as mental health, because that’s pretty much what I’ve been going through for the past five years very intensely,” she said.