The Best Tech Of 2019: What To Shop This Holiday Season

The holidays aren't even here yet and I'm already anxious. This might be a me problem, but I am willing to bet I'm not the only one with major gift-giving anxiety. The gigantic soup that is the internet marketplace fills up with a lot of new products this time of year, especially when it comes to big ticket tech items. Oh, and earbuds.
And 'tis the season for buying. With Black Friday deals around the corner and every brand and its mother debuting their 2020 hardware lineups, there's a lot to choose from. So we thought we'd do the work for you. Ahead, here are the best tech buys of 2019 — from actually chic audio sunglasses to the very best party speakers. And be sure to check back, since we'll be updating throughout the holidays.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
