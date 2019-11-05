Angelina Jolie Gave A Shocking Update On Her & Brad Pitt’s Relationship

It's been three years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce, and the dust is still settling, according to a new interview the actress did with Harper's Bazaar. After a lengthy custody battle, Jolie painted a vivid portrait to the outlet of her new, single family life. It included chipmunks, snakes, and also some frustrations. Despite the fact that Jolie became a Cambodian citizen and built a house in the Cambodian jungle, she is unable to fully move abroad thanks to the stipulations of her and Pitt's divorce.
children are 18," she explained. "Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live."
The extremely pointed nature of the statement is echoed throughout the entire piece, in which Jolie repeatedly emphasizes freedom and speaks of the feeling of being trapped.
"I think the challenge is to ask yourself what you’ve always wanted to do, and do it," she said. "Don’t just be comfortable with what is generally accepted, but find the new."
This is not a new feeling for the actress. She also told the outlet about a tattoo she received when she was 20 years old that reads, “A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages" by Tennessee Williams. It reminds her that "the wild within me is alright and a part of me."
However, any personal frustrations either Jolie or Pitt have about their circumstances are outweighed by the love of their five children.
"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids," Pitt said in a statement to People immediately following news of the split.
And during their 2018 custody battle, Jolie lamented the accidentally public nature of their disputes.
"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children," a rep said in a statement to Refinery29. "From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."
The two agreed on a custody arrangement in November 2018, but the consequences are clearly still unfolding.
