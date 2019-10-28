Drake Spent His Birthday With Adele & Kylie Jenner By His Side

View this post on Instagram

I’ve spent many nights over the last 4 or 5 years feeling like people did not like me or resented me for things beyond my control. I would sometimes settle into this mindset for months at a time. Today I woke up and looked at my phone and realized how much positive energy and how many unbreakable bonds I have in my life from incredible people. All the messages and posts just reminded me that I am covered in a blanket of love and support and I should never second guess that. Thank you for a truly uplifting day. Love you all forever.