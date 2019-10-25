What’s Going On With Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber?

On the heels of news that Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley have split after a brief few months of dating, it appears the Saturday Night Live comedian may already be courting a new brunette. The 25-year-old has been seen out and about with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber these past few days. A source told Page Six that the two are "just friends" after presumably meeting at the Alexander Wang show back in June. This week Davidson has reportedly hung out at Gerber's apartment as well as grabbed lunch with her at New York City restaurant Sadelle's.
Advertisement
Gerber is the daughter of renowned model Cindy Crawford and appeared in the 2017 TV series Rich Kids Of Instagram. She began modeling at just 13 years old, and September was her fifth fashion season walking runways. She hasn't appeared on many covers or in many magazines due to recent regulations that models under 18 cannot appear in editorials.
On Instagram, she is followed by fellow models including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski — even without numerous editorials, she's definitely still model-approved.
Advertisement