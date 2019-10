What’s Going On With Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber?

On the heels of news that Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley have split after a brief few months of dating, it appears the Saturday Night Live comedian may already be courting a new brunette. The 25-year-old has been seen out and about with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber these past few days. A source told Page Six that the two are "just friends" after presumably meeting at the Alexander Wang show back in June. This week Davidson has reportedly hung out at Gerber's apartment as well as grabbed lunch with her at New York City restaurant Sadelle's.