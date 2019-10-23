Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus Continue To Subtly Shade Liam Hemsworth

Just days ago, Miley Cyrus raised eyebrows with comments about “evil” men, which may or may not include Liam Hemsworth. Now, her new boyfriend Cody Simpson is dropping the subtlety altogether. In an interview with the Australian Kylie & Jackie O Show, Simpson said that he is a “romantic” person — and that Cyrus’ exes were not.
“I’m very, very, very romantic,” he told the radio show hosts on Tuesday. “She’d talked about how she hadn’t had that kind of an experience in a relationship before.”
Cyrus and Hemsworth split back in August, and since then, her love life has not been without drama. Following her breakup, Cyrus cozied up with Kaitlynn Carter for two months; and after that, she went Insta-official with Simpson, who has even already released a song about her. In an Instagram post, Cyrus addressed the rumours and conversations about her relationships head-on.
“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence,” Cyrus wrote. “Where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s world.’”
Her more recent Instagram live, though, received a little more criticism. With Simpson by her side, Cyrus said, “There are good men out there, guys. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them.” Many fans found this comment offensive, and pointed out that this isn’t how sexuality works.
In his radio show interview, Simpson addressed the Instagram live. “It’s a nice thing to say. I’d like to be the best boyfriend I can be. Especially for her. She deserves that so much,” he said, adding that back when Cyrus was on Hannah Montana, “I used to kiss the TV screen when I was, like, nine.”
That admission might scare some people off, but not Cyrus — she seems happier than ever. “New. Life,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. “Who. Dis.”
