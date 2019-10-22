Miley Cyrus Continues Her Tattooing Spree With New Ink

They say that it takes 21 days to form a habit — and it seems that Miley Cyrus has managed to pick one up well before the three-week mark as she makes her third trip to the tattoo shop in just seven days.
One week after getting date-night ink with rumored new boyfriend Cody Simpson, and then debuting her "92" neck tattoo the day after, the singer is showing off another tat that's larger than the rest.
Cyrus took to her Instagram Stories to show off the latest addition to her ever-growing collection: an outline of a large budding rose with filled-in leaves on the back of her arm. The design seems to be the work of celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill, who shared a cryptic video of the tattoo being photographed in a dark room.
Basil also inked Cyrus and Simpson when they got their tattoos together earlier this month, which involved a skull with crossbones and scythe on his chest, and a bleeding heart with a dagger cutting through it that reads "Rock n Roll Heart" on the back of her arm. "Tat Queen / King," Cyrus captioned a photo of her and Simpson showing off their new designs.
It seems like the "Tat Queen" isn't slowing down any time soon — and we'll surely have our eyes open for whatever ink inspo she provides next.
