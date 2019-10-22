Kate Beckinsale Has A Very Good Reason For Refusing To Meet Ryan Reynolds

Having a celebrity doppelgänger is fun for Halloween parties but less great when you're already a celebrity. Evan Rachel Wood and Rachel Brosnahan probably have to tell a lot of people that they're not Mrs. Maisel or Dolores Abernathy, and Kate Beckinsale can't even be in the same room as Ryan Reynolds or they'll both, quote, "explode."
This is probably the first time you're realizing that the two stars share pretty much the same face, and it was certainly news to Jimmy Fallon when Beckinsale pointed out during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday night.
"I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds," Beckinsale said when the two began talking about look-alikes. "Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it, I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that's not me. Also, I've never done that movie.'"
While Fallon wasn't convinced, even with a side-by-side photo, it's something Beckinsale has had to grapple with her entire life.
"I've wrestled with how, obviously, he's not even like a sort of slightly-girly-boy-bander type," she continued. "He's like a big Canadian man and I really see myself in him."
While Fallon and others may be skeptical, Beckinsale won't chance being in the same room with Reynolds for fear of ripping a hole in the space-time continuum, I assume. Of course, all this interview has done is prompt a million Hollywood executives to start writing the gender-swapping buddy comedy these two doppelgängers clearly deserve.
