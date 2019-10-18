Jennifer Garner Doesn’t Want You To Forget Your Mammogram

October is an important month — and not just because there's scrumptious Halloween candy galore. It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Jennifer Garner wants to remind you of that with a PSA. On her Instagram, she posted a video of herself getting her annual mammogram to remind her followers to get their checkups.
The 47-year-old can be seen going through the procedure, which involves taking X-rays of the breasts. She makes a slightly dismayed face while she’s getting this done — which is fair, as the CDC notes the procedure can be uncomfortable or painful for many women. You also see Garner cheerfully doodling faces on anatomical diagrams of breasts. She also blows up a doctor’s latex glove like a balloon animal as she waits patiently for her results.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Every October I have a standing date 🙂. For a mammogram 😬. For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it’s scary, sisters, but just do it—the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. 💗 To everyone in the thick of the battle—respect and love and strength to you. 💗 #nationalbreastcancerawarenessmonth #octoberisforpink #🙏🏻idonttakemycleartestforgranted #thankyoudrgoldberg
In the end, she and her doctor give a thumbs up to the camera after her physician tells her the mammogram looks “perfect.” This all may might seem like a lighthearted nudge to get a mammogram, but the video raises awareness for a serious issue. The Canadian Cancer Society notes that 4 in 10 cancer cases can be prevented and mammograms are the most reliable method of finding breast cancer for early detection.
The CanadianCancer Society also notes that when breast cancer is detected and treatedearly, the chances of successful treatment and less recovery time are better.
“Every October I have a standing date. For a mammogram," Garner wrote. "For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it’s scary, sisters, but just do it — the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. To everyone in the thick of the battle — respect and love and strength to you.”
Advertisement