Jennifer Garner Doesn’t Want You To Forget Your Mammogram

Every October I have a standing date 🙂. For a mammogram 😬. For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it’s scary, sisters, but just do it—the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. 💗 To everyone in the thick of the battle—respect and love and strength to you. 💗 #nationalbreastcancerawarenessmonth #octoberisforpink #🙏🏻idonttakemycleartestforgranted #thankyoudrgoldberg