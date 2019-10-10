Issa Rae Is The New Voice Of Google Assistant

Rae is a big fan Google Assistant, telling Refinery29 that she actually has a Google Home in her trailer, where she works in between scenes, and is constantly using it for scheduling. "I'm a big reminder person. I'm always talking to myself out loud — to remind myself to read a script or to remind myself to set up a meeting. I'm also big on music, and obviously it links to Spotify, which I use every single day, almost every hour, so it's really helpful to be able to use it there. And a lot of scheduling stuff, which is the biggest headache in my life. Travel plans, things like that. I really use it for everything that just makes my life easier," she reveals.