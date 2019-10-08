Mila Kunis Shares Ashton Kutcher’s Heated Reaction To Her Joining The Real Housewives

It turns out the biggest disagreement these days between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher actually has nothing to do with that new Demi Moore memoir and everything to do with Kunis’ favourite reality TV show. On comedian Andrea Savage’s Grown-Up Woman podcast, Kunis got to talking about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and expressed her interest in joining the cast in the future.
“I did ask my husband once, I was like, ‘Listen. Later, in 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’ I’m like, ‘just for a year,’” Kunis said. “He was like, ‘I would kill you.’”
Kutcher might not exactly be an RHOBH fan, but he isn’t shy when it comes to indulging his wife’s enthusiasm for reality shows: back in August, he filmed Kunis impersonating iconic Bachelor in Paradise star John Paul Jones.
Later in Savage’s podcast, Kunis went on to play a few rounds of “Make Love, Marry, Murder” with the RHOBH cast, and Kunis revealed her soft spot for married pair Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards. “I did fly with them. We were flying Southwest once. I was so excited,” she shared, adding that she admired how “normal” they were on the flight with their kids.
Two weeks ago, Moore — who was married to Kutcher for eight years before the couple divorced in 2013 — published her tell-all memoir Inside Out. Among other stories and intimate details, Moore alleged that Kutcher had cheated on her over the course of their marriage, and used threesomes to justify his infidelity.
Kunis and Kutcher, however, don’t seem too affected by the headlines. Following the book’s publication, the couple went to Disneyland for a weekend trip with their two children. Kutcher posted a photo showing off their twin smiles and Kunis’ new blonde hair, thanking Disneyland for a “magical” vacation.
