There's just something about a trim, chop, or dye job that goes along with a big life transition. Got a new job? Invest in a new boss haircut. Celebrating a major birthday? Why not book a balayage appointment. Got brand-new music dropping that's bound to go platinum? Bring out the hot-pink hair colour. OK, maybe you're not a world-renowned recording artist who can relate to that last one, but Demi Lovato is. Amid hints of an upcoming album and rumours of a budding romance with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, the star is testing out a new hair colour.
The singer took to Instagram to show off pink dip-dyed ends, which she credited to celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton, and matching magenta eyeshadow done by Etienne Ortega.
This isn't the first time Lovato has dabbled with colourful ends. Just a few weeks ago, she appeared on Instagram with neon-green tips, and the singer has often experimented with hair colour, trying everything from red to blue in the past.
Unsurprisingly, Lovato isn't the only celeb dabbling in pink hair colour. Taylor Swift was also spotted with rosy ends as she promoted her Lover album. With both Swift and Lovato onboard, it seems dip-dyed hair is doing a boomerang from the early aughts.
Luckily, a touch of pink is easy to pull off for fall with the right temporary hair dye. But don't commit to your colour just yet. Chances are, Lovato will be wearing a brand-new shade in a matter of weeks. Maybe, orange — à la Margot Robbie — is next?
We've reached out to Paul Norton's rep for more information and will update this piece if we hear back.
