A lot of people say that Brie Larson became the busiest actor in Hollywood only after her breakout role in the 2015 film Room. But we'd say that Larson has been busy long before she won her Best Actress Oscar. Check her resume and you'll notice that not only has Larson been in show business since she was a child, but she's been working nonstop for almost two decades.
This year, the 30-year-old landed the role of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, the first female-led superhero film for Marvel. And since that's no small feat — even in the wake of DC Comics' Wonder Woman released by Warner Bros. — we decided to take a trip down memory lane. Turns out, Larson has come a long way since the humble beginnings of her preteen career. We also learned that, once upon a time, Larson was signed to the same record label as Lindsay Lohan.
In the midst of a steep climb to mainstream fame, Larson also experienced one impressive glow-up. From early '00s pigtail braids to award winning updos, Larson's beauty evolution is something no one should miss, whether you remember her as "Six Chick #3" in 30 Going On 30 or not.