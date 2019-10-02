A Brief Explainer On The Famous Musician Adele Might Be Dating

Adele may not be collaborating with Beyoncé on One Republic's new album, but she has given fans something else to chatter about: a potential new love interest. Adele has been seen going on dates with fellow English musician Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr., according to The Sun.
The two have been in contact since Adele's split from husband Simon Konecki in April, and recently celebrated Skepta's 37th birthday at the Crystal Maze in London, the outlet reports.
“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection," a source told The Sun. “They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”
Skepta is a big name in the U.K. grime scene (electronic dance/hip hop music), and is a co-founder of Boy Better Know, a grime collective and record label. The fellow Tottenham-born artist and has had a friendship with Adele for years before this news broke. Back in 2016, Adele tweeted a photo of Skepta with the caption "Tottenham boy" and a heart, and that same year he told ES Magazine that he frequently communicates with the artist.
"Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check," he said. "She speaks to me about how things are going."
Previously, Skepta has been linked with model Naomi Campbell. He has a daughter named River who was born late in 2018.
Neither party has confirmed the budding romance, but any movement in Adele's romantic life, even rumored, has fans on high alert for new music. After all, the potential for Adele to dabble in grime music is too exciting not to fantasize.
Reps for the two did not immediately respond to Refinery29's requests for comment.
