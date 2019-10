A Brief Explainer On The Famous Musician Adele Might Be Dating

Skepta is a big name in the U.K. grime scene (electronic dance/hip hop music), and is a co-founder of Boy Better Know, a grime collective and record label. The fellow Tottenham-born artist and has had a friendship with Adele for years before this news broke. Back in 2016, Adele tweeted a photo of Skepta with the caption "Tottenham boy" and a heart, and that same year he told ES Magazine that he frequently communicates with the artist.