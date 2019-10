On Wednesday, Belgian designer Dries Van Noten and French designer Christian Lacroix presented a “fantastical bromance” in the form on a spring 2020 collection. The collab happened in secret, with the designers working together for five months until Van Noten's show yesterday. According to WWD , “in thinking about his collection, Dries Van Noten found himself drawn to the Eighties and Nineties, ‘to a love of dressing up, to couture, to beauty, to audacity — to joy,’ he wrote in press notes. ‘I quickly realized that all roads seemed to lead to the work and world — of Mr. Christian Lacroix.’ Van Noten thus picked up the phone. “Bonjour, Christian?”