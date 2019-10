It's royal tour time, people, and if you followed along with the last Meghan Markle and Prince Harry vacation, you know exactly what comes next: a whole slew of new Meghan-approved looks to marvel over. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Windsor Castle with baby Archie (and likely a dozen or so designer suitcases) to jet off on a 10 day-long trip around Africa. And if the contents of her luggage the last time around (i.e., 114 pieces ) are any indication, we're in for a treat.