How This Mom Took To Instagram To Create Community When Her Kids Left Home

I have a tote that says “Eat Play Share,” and when people approach me about it, I show them my Instagram on my phone. I’ve gotten a lot of followers that way, and some of them have turned into Instagram friends. Through the Instagram community, I’ve created real relationships with other like-minded foodies. A lot of women my age ask me if I have a blog, because a lot of older women don't know what Instagram is. But I have persuaded several friends to join, and they love it. They realize that if they have a certain interest, they can search for it and follow hashtags that relate to what they like. They find that Instagram lacks the drama you’ll find on Facebook. I hand my business cards out to waiters, and I tell them right when I sit down that I am an IG food blogger. I ask, “What is colorful and healthy and would look good in a photo?” If it’s a cocktail bar or coffee place, they will spend so much time working on it and carry it to the table so carefully. One barista poured out a latte three times, and I asked, What are you doing? He said, “It has to be perfect!”