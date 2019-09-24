After Sharing His HIV Status With the World, Jonathan Van Ness Isn’t Done Sharing His Thoughts

First of all, I feel so honored that people feel safe and secure to share their experiences with me, which I have definitely experienced more of over these past few days. That being said, it’s so important for people who are survivors of trauma to have a relationship with someone who is able to create a safe space where they can be nurtured and heard and seen. For me, I really need my therapist and my close, trusted friends. That’s what I encourage people to do: I can hear you and see you as much as I can, but find that one person, or find that therapist, or a combination of your own personal Fab Five who can be your support system.