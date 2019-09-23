Emilia Clarke is a pro at finding beauty inspiration in unique places, but more often than not, her looks tend to originate in episodes of Game Of Thrones. For example, for the show's final series premiere, she wore her hair in dragon-inspired braids. But at tonight's Emmy Awards, her red carpet look wasn't pulled from Westeros, but from Hollywood. From Jennifer Lopez, to be exact.
Just before hitting the red carpet, the Emmy-nominated actress teased her glamorous beauty look with an Instagram selfie. "@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!" she wrote. "@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk."
Yep, that Lopez — as in Grammy-nominated singer, performer, and star of 2019's blockbuster hit Hustlers. Lopez also just happens to be a beauty icon, especially when it comes to red carpet hair moments. While Clarke's makeup is low-key, it's clear that her extra-long, back-grazing hair was pulled directly from the J.Lo archives.
Clarke isn't a stranger to dramatic hair transformations, although this is surely her longest look in years. In fact, ditching one signature for another on the fly is sort of her thing — especially when debuting a new style just before a major red carpet. Her most recent change came at this year's Academy Awards when she arrived showing off a new chocolate-brown bob. It might sound mundane, but the dark colour came a year after Clarke bleached her natural brunette hair into a platinum blonde — a drastic look inspired by her role on GoT as Daenerys Targaryen (for which she's nominated tonight).
Does this officially count as Clarke's goodbye to her notable character? Probably — to many fan's dismay. Still, we suppose it's a much better look than Daenerys' bald cap...
