Clarke isn't a stranger to dramatic hair transformations, although this is surely her longest look in years. In fact, ditching one signature for another on the fly is sort of her thing — especially when debuting a new style just before a major red carpet. Her most recent change came at this year's Academy Awards when she arrived showing off a new chocolate-brown bob . It might sound mundane, but the dark colour came a year after Clarke bleached her natural brunette hair into a platinum blonde — a drastic look inspired by her role on GoT as Daenerys Targaryen (for which she's nominated tonight).