… And The Bride Wore MM6 Maison Margiela

During the Vietnam War in 1969, Beatles frontman John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono staged two week-long “bed-ins” for peace: one at a Hilton hotel in Amsterdam and another one at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Canada. Press was invited into the room to ask questions from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We knew whatever we did was going to be in the papers. We decided to utilise the space we would occupy anyway, by getting married, with a commercial for peace,” Lennon said in The Beatles Anthology. “We would sell our product, which we call ‘peace.’ And to sell a product you need a gimmick, and the gimmick we thought was ‘bed.’ And we thought ‘bed’ because bed was the easiest way of doing it, because we’re lazy.”
With that in mind, MM6 Maison Margiela presented its spring 2020 collection, channeling performance art to send a message of peace. WWD notes there was cake, sparkling wine, and ringing bells. The models sported T-shirts with tulle inserts, white jeans, cropped sweatshirts worn with white leather coats, relaxed tuxedos, and opera-length gloves.
Standout pieces for the collection include a circle-cut doily dress to the iconic nude bodysuit, with the MM6 logo and slogans ‘They Are Two Of A Kind’ and ‘BETTERHALFISM.’ “Questioning what is casual and what is ‘dressed-up’, the MM6 wardrobe revels in the in-between space of our expectations,” reads the press release, “appropriating both British and Japanese traditions (care of the season’s source material).”
We now pronounce MM6’s latest collection in-demand.
