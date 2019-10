But with the Downton Abbey movie just days away from its theatrical release, it’s time to catch up with our favorite British aristocrats and those who dress, serve, and cook for them. Picking up in 1927, just two years after the end of the show, the film centers largely around one major event: a visit to Downton Abbey by King George V and Queen Mary . But don’t worry, there’s lots of room for the intrigue, banter, and romance we’ve come to expect from this lot. Just add a tiara or two!