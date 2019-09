This Bestselling Vibrator Just Got Even Better

The new Bender (which, fun fact — was named by one of their Instagram followers, whose handle is printed on each device) retails for $69 USD instead of the original $59 USD, but comes with modifications that are sure to excite anyone looking to upgrade solo play. "Since the day Unbound was started, customer feedback has guided us in everything we do," Polly Rodriguez, Co-founder and CEO of Unbound , tells Refinery29. "It's taken years of building trust with our customers to get to where our community eagerly opens up and shares their experience with products as deeply personal as vibrators." Some of that feedback? Better battery life, improved button design (a.k.a., no accidentally turning it off mid-use), a stronger motor, and a universal charging cable that will work with any Unbound product by 2021.