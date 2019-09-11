This Bestselling Vibrator Just Got Even Better

The Magic Wand. The Satisfyer. The (albeit problematically named) Womanizer. Some sex toys have achieved an echelon of fame so known, that they enjoy a level of name recognition akin to Cher or Madonna. Another fan-favorite? Unbound's Bender, an unconventionally shaped G-spot vibrator that reportedly sold out six times within the past year, according to the brand. Well, if you're not already one of the many, ahem, satisfied customers, then now's your chance to try the 2.0 version of the flexible massager, which launches today.
The new Bender (which, fun fact — was named by one of their Instagram followers, whose handle is printed on each device) retails for $69 USD instead of the original $59 USD, but comes with modifications that are sure to excite anyone looking to upgrade solo play. "Since the day Unbound was started, customer feedback has guided us in everything we do," Polly Rodriguez, Co-founder and CEO of Unbound, tells Refinery29. "It's taken years of building trust with our customers to get to where our community eagerly opens up and shares their experience with products as deeply personal as vibrators." Some of that feedback? Better battery life, improved button design (a.k.a., no accidentally turning it off mid-use), a stronger motor, and a universal charging cable that will work with any Unbound product by 2021.
Advertisement
While we've all likely experienced the mix of dread and horror of learning your favorite product is getting a makeover, the arrival of Bender 2.0 is sure to please any discerning customer. Only time will tell if history is bound to repeat itself, so if you like what you see, hop to it before it inevitably sells out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement