Is Vitamin E Oil To Blame For Vaping-Related Illnesses?

NBC News notes that many of the lung issues reported haveofficially been diagnosed as lipoid pneumonia, which happens when cells with a large amount of lipids are concentrated in the lungs. One way to get this is by inhaling oil. NBC notes that this isn’t the first time vitamin E oil has been called out in a case of vaping-related lung sickness. There was one incident in Canada back in 2000, in which a patient “admitted to inhaling home brews of marijuana oil made with either petroleum jelly or vitamin E oil.” There was another recorded case in the U.S. in 2012.