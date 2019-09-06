Meghan Markle may be a British royal now, but she'll never forget her roots — especially where pal Serena Williams is concerned. Williams was a huge part of the former actress's lavish baby shower last year, and now Markle is returning to the U.S. for the first time since that celebration to support Williams in the U.S. Open.
According to The Times, Markle is headed to New York City for the U.S. Open final this weekend, having hopped on a commercial flight (if you're following the recent drama, that's important) Friday morning.
“It is a last-minute trip,” a source told the outlet. “Excited to support her friend, and then come back.”
On Saturday, Williams faces off against 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the Women's Singles final. Last year, she was runner-up to Naomi Osaka after umpire Carlos Ramos docked her a point and then a game for things like throwing her racquet. This not only resulted in an argument between Williams and Ramos, but a larger conversation about sexism and racism in the sports community. But I dare any umpire to make a sexist call against Williams with the Duchess of Sussex in the audience.
Then, she zooms back to England. After all, she has a lot to return to. Her charity with husband Prince Harry just kicked off its first initiative, Travelyst.
"#Travalyst aims to make travel more sustainable, to help protect destinations and benefit communities long into the future, and to enable consumers to make more environmental friendly choices whilst travelling," the @sussexroyal Instagram post explains, adding that the charity is partnering with Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip Advisor.
But before all that, there's another possible major moment I'm crossing my fingers for: Last month, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron were seen having lunch with Williams and friends. If Markle is coming to visit Williams...is there a chance she's going to meet the former Bachelorette contestant?
