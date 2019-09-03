Shawn Mendes Finally Confirmed What We All Guessed: He’s In A Relationship

Shawn Mendes has been the subject of love rumours for some time. After a steamy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards with Camila Cabello, those rumours reached a fever pitch. And now, Mendes has confirmed that he’s in a relationship, but he’s keeping coy on the identity of his other half.
“Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship,” said Mendes, as he chatted with fans. “There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding, you know?” In other words, Mendes is choosing not to kiss and tell. What a gentleman.
Advertisement
Still, fans are convinced his new love interest is Cabello, especially after the two were spotted kissing in a pool. Maybe concrete confirmation will come from Cabello in the form of her new album? She teased her new video for “What Do I Know About Love?” and, well, maybe she’ll tell us what she knows about love in her music, or at her upcoming Saturday Night Live performance on October 12.
Until they confirm it outright, it’s still speculation — even though Mendes and Cabello are doing the paparazzi equivalent of basically singing it from the mountains. The evidence overwhelming; honestly, it would be a shock if isn’t wasn’t Cabello. The “Señorita” music video had shippers fanning themselves, as the two get very cozy and sweaty. She even said he loved him on Instagram. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!” wrote Cabello, along with a photo of the two. If it walks like a dog, barks like a dog, it’s a Shawmila lovefest.
Advertisement