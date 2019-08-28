Stormi Webster's Red Carpet Debut Is An Absolute Mood

The biggest star of Travis Scott's new Netflix documentary might just be Stormi Webster. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly follows the artist's monumental rise to fame, and features the 2018 birth of Stormi and other rare, intimate moments we don't normally get a chance to see. Come for an inside look at Scott's impressive career, stay for him swooping Stormi around like an airplane. And, judging by the one-year-old's first red carpet appearance at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, she's already an adorable diva.
While her parents were dressed in elegant formal wear, Stormi opted for a more laid-back look with white sneakers and a groovy camouflage matching set. Her hair was pulled back into space buns with a little clip and, to be honest, she doesn't look like she knew what the hell was going on, but she does know she doesn't have time for it.
And, fair! No matter what age you are, stepping out in front of a crowd of reporters and photographers and publicists is probably confusing, and Stormi had no issue letting her face show that emotion.
This is the expression of someone who does not understand what the big deal is, which might just make her the coolest celebrity in the game right now.
Regardless of whether Stormi knows it or not, in a few years she'll look back on this documentary to learn about her parents' life and relationship before she was part of it. And she'll likely look back on these red carpet pictures with even more awe, since by that time I'm sure she, Kim Kardashian's baby Chi, and Khloé Kardashian's baby True will be red carpet pros.
Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is available on Netflix now.
