Stormi Webster's Red Carpet Debut Is An Absolute Mood

The biggest star of Travis Scott's new Netflix documentary might just be Stormi Webster. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly follows the artist's monumental rise to fame, and features the 2018 birth of Stormi and other rare, intimate moments we don't normally get a chance to see. Come for an inside look at Scott's impressive career , stay for him swooping Stormi around like an airplane. And, judging by the one-year-old's first red carpet appearance at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, she's already an adorable diva.