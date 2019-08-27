Story from Beauty

Lil Nas X's VMAs Nails Are Worth A Closer Look

Thatiana Diaz
Photo: Bryan Bedder/WireImage.
With the success of his hit "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X has been everywhere this summer, from setting off the stage at Coachella to performing alongside Billy Ray Cyrus at CMA Fest. The rising star has also been a red-carpet favourite, often showing up with to-die-for fashion moments. With multiple nominations, he made an appearance at the 2019 MTV VMAs last night. And, well, he was the star of the evening. Lil Nas X walked away with two wins (Direction and Song of the Year), gave a killer performance of his newest track "Panini," and blessed fans with three outfit changes. But there's one detail you might've missed — his custom manicure.
A closer look at Lil Nas X's hands reveals that his nails were adorned with his name. One hand read "Lil," while the other read "Nas" with a star replacing the "A." The black nail art, done by artist Juan Alvear, was drawn on with a thick 3-D gel.
No nail went unadorned, as his pinkies were also embellished with white 3-D dots that featured small black designs. One is seemingly a moon, while the other isn't identifiable from photos — but if we had to take a guess, a cowboy hat would be very on-brand.
Fans didn't miss out on this nail look as they fled to Twitter to share their excitement over the manicure. "Love your nails @LilNasX. I just peeped it says “Lil Nas X” you’re dope," wrote one commenter, while another wrote, "Okay but the nails are ughh everything."
Manicures were one of the biggest accessories of the night with Rosalía's black stiletto nails, Gigi and Bella Hadid's matching manis, and Lizzo's extra-long purple set. Everyone was clearly ready to make a statement, whether they were holding a microphone or accepting an award — or, in the case of Lil Nas X, doing a little bit of both.
