Fifteen years ago, George W. Bush was still in his first term as president, The Bachelor was a brand new show, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were still married, and people were obsessed with Missy Elliott's "Work It." The song reached no. 2 on the Billboard charts, while the video snagged her MTV's Video of the Year award at the VMAs. Despite the fact that people loved the song lots of people had no idea what Elliott was saying in the jumbled hook of the Timbaland-produced track (although Elliott's truest fans knew exactly what was up). Now, all these years later, the realization of what exactly Elliott said in that line is dawning on those who've been in the dark for years, as BuzzFeed first noted.
Here's the lyric in question: "I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it/Ti esrever dna ti pilf nwod gniht ym tup I." Figure it out? Yeah, she literally just reversed the previous line. And people. Are. Shook. Folks are taking to Twitter to express their utter disbelief at the paradigm-shifting revelation, mostly via GIFs of shocked faces.
Obviously, though, everyone who already knew this fact is, like, "come on, people." One person wrote, "Wait people actually didn't know that missy Elliott literally flipped and reversed her lyrics in her iconic song? SMMFH." Another tweeted, anyone who didn't get that doesn't deserve Missy Elliott." Harsh.
Anyhow, thanks for giving us all something to talk about, Missy — a decade-and-a-half after the fact. Treat yourself and enjoy the video in full, i.e. one of the greatest things to emerge from 2002, and check out the funniest tweets below.
@MissyElliott literally reversed it:— Bridgette M Pirtle (@BridgettePirtle) March 24, 2017
"I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it." ---->
"Ti esrever dna ti pilf nwod gniht ym tup I" pic.twitter.com/84uo8J0Xkk
When you realise the mumbling in Missy Elliott's "Work It" , is actually "I put my thing down flip it and reverse it"... BACKWARDS. pic.twitter.com/nBwBGRiKxK— Amy (@AimeeLouu) March 24, 2017
SOME PEOPLE JUST FINDING OUT that @MissyElliott literally reversed the lyric: “I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it.” LOL— Janith Htinaj (@jxnith) March 24, 2017
15 yrs to realize she really did put her thing down, flip it, and reverse it @MissyElliott #workit #tiesreverdnatipilfnwodgnihtymtupi pic.twitter.com/SDwFJvF01Q— La Gringa (@danielajh) March 24, 2017
Wow! It really took y'all this long to figure out what Missy Elliott was saying?! pic.twitter.com/FJ7QCQvYfa— Lady Gaga (@chiIdofgaga) March 24, 2017
EPIPHANY: THE GIBBERISH MISSY ELLIOT SPEWS IN WORK IT IS ACTUALLY "put my thing down flip it and reverse it" BACKWARDS pic.twitter.com/CI1fr83g7B— Sydney Finchum (@sydneyfinchum) March 24, 2017
Mind blown @MissyElliott pic.twitter.com/kKVCuNLbMj— stranger danger (@whosalanalynne) March 24, 2017
RT @NikoUgly: Wait, this whole time @MissyElliott really flipped it and reversed it? IM DONE..... pic.twitter.com/kJtyYdnOr8— Onedee_ (@onedee53) March 24, 2017
Hot take coming through and idc who I insult w/ it. "Fucking duh." https://t.co/RJq7mGAUfQ— ihatepickingnames (@poornamepicker) March 24, 2017
