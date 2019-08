While there's still a lot to learn about the young star, there is one thing we know for sure: She likes tattoos. Like her 13RW co-stars , Boe is a collector of ink. Sure, her three-piece collection isn't quite as extensive as Christian Navarro's (who plays Tony Padilla , and has at least six) or 13RW executive producer Selena Gomez 's (she's got 10), but the delicate designs are still worth admiring.