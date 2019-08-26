The controversial Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why may have its problems, but breakout star Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica Davis, definitely isn't one of them. Over the course of the series' three seasons so far, Davis has undergone a major character evolution, blossoming from mean cheerleader to survivor and overall badass, positioning Boe to become one of the most popular actresses on TV right now.
While there's still a lot to learn about the young star, there is one thing we know for sure: She likes tattoos. Like her 13RW co-stars, Boe is a collector of ink. Sure, her three-piece collection isn't quite as extensive as Christian Navarro's (who plays Tony Padilla, and has at least six) or 13RW executive producer Selena Gomez's (she's got 10), but the delicate designs are still worth admiring.
Ahead, Boe's dainty tattoos.